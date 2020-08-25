Eagles adding tight end Tyrone Swoopes

Getty Images

The Eagles are adding some experience at tight end, after a recent workout.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Eagles are signing tight end Tyrone Swoopes.

Swoopes has spent the previous three years with the Seahawks, after making the team as an undrafted rookie. The former Texas quarterback has played in seven games, and has caught two passes for 28 yards.

The Eagles needed the help, with Josh Perkins out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, and Dallas Goedert practicing in a cast after suffering a hairline fracture in his thumb. They also have Zack Ertz, Noah Togiai, and Caleb Wilson on the roster.