Erik Swoope signing with 49ers

Tight end Erik Swoope worked out for the 49ers on Monday and he’s set to join the team for a longer stay.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Swoope is signing with the team. Swoope did not play in the 2019 regular season after failing to make the Raiders.

Swoope played basketball at the University of Miami before joining the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He made his regular season debut the next year and then caught 15 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown in 16 games during the 2016 season. He had eight more catches and three more touchdowns in 2018, but spent 2017 on injured reserve.

The 49ers signed Jordan Reed earlier in the offseason, but he has not done team drills yet. Ross Dwelley has also been out of practice recently.