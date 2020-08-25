Jerry Jeudy: OTAs, preseason a big deal, but I’ll be ready

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway said at the start of training camp that he is tempering expectations for the team’s offense because of the impact that the loss of OTAs and preseason games will have on a young unit.

Second-round wideout KJ Hamler‘s hamstring injury in camp provides further reason to think that the Broncos Offense may not hit the regular season running on all cylinders. First-round pick Jerry Jeudy says he isn’t worried about being unprepared when it comes time to take the field against the Titans in Week One, however.

“I don’t really think it’s really challenging for me because the more you practice, the more reps you get and the easier it gets,” Jeudy said, via the team’s website. “I feel like us practicing right now is helping me adjust to the game. I know having OTAs and preseason games are a big deal, but I feel like if you’re not prepared when it’s game day, you’re not supposed to be out there. I feel like our coaches have been doing a good job preparing us to be ready for Sundays.”

Veterans in the Broncos secondary have offered high praise for Jeudy — safety Kareem Jackson said Jeudy gets out of his breaks “better than anyone I’ve ever seen before” — and Denver’s offensive growth should go much better if the rookie’s confidence proves to be on point.