Jerry Jones doesn’t rule out pursuing Earl Thomas

Getty Images

The Cowboys reportedly aren’t interested in safety Earl Thomas. Owner Jerry Jones, however, is rarely interested in closing doors.

Appearing Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones didn’t rule out signing Thomas, at some point.

Via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones specifically shot down a report from NFL Media (partially owned by Jones himself) that the team will not pursue Thomas, saying that the reporter (partially employed by Jones) “doesn’t know what he is talking about.”

(The reporter in question has dared to push back against one of his 32 bosses. Insert popcorn-eating and/or Walter White saying “tread lightly” gif here.)

Whatever the level of interest, there’s no immediate pursuit by anyone of Thomas, who became a free agent on Sunday afternoon. There’s no land rush for his services. There’s no clamoring for the player.

And that makes sense. Before offering a contract to Thomas, a team needs to know exactly what happened in Seattle and exactly what happened in Baltimore before making a judgment about exactly what could happen in a new city.

Along the way, and as mentioned on Tuesday’s PFT Live, I won’t rule out Bill Belichick doing a Bill Belichick thing and signing Thomas for peanuts after he has spent some time as a free agent, humbling himself in a way that makes him a perfect candidate to embrace the Patriot Way.

By the way, the Patriots play the Seahawks in Week Two and the Ravens in Week 10.