Jerry Jones searches for an anthem compromise

When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with the media for the first time in months, the magic word was “grace.” Now, it could be “compromise.”

Via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones said in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he’s hoping to find a middle ground when it comes to potential protests during the national anthem.

One possibility would be to kneel before the anthem and stand during it, as the Cowboys did for their first game after the President’s sons-of-bitches attack on players who kneel during the anthem sparked protests throughout the league.

Jones also said he plans to talk about the issue with defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who has vowed to kneel.

Jones’ Tuesday comments come four days after he said this on 105.3 The Fan: “Everybody knows where I stand on the anthem. Everybody knows where the Cowboys stand. But I’ve got everybody’s back around here, too. And we’ll work through it as it comes.”

The time may have come, frankly, for the Commissioner to talk to Jones. At a time when the Commissioner has tried to make it clear that he supports players who protest, the support is meaningless unless the individual team owners feel the same way. Roger Goodell should tell Jerry Jones, in plain and simple terms, that there must be complete support for players when it comes to whatever decision they make, and that there should be no effort to talk them out of it.

Without that kind of guidance/mandate from the league office, Jones undoubtedly will try to sweet-talk and/or strong-arm players into standing for the anthem. Given that Jones plans to host fans for every 2020 home game (Texas currently allows up to 50-percent capacity for sporting events), Jones won’t want to set the stage for fans booing and/or boycotting in the event that kneeling happens.

Frankly, what Jones wants shouldn’t matter. The league should be setting the policy. And if the Commissioner won’t be telling teams what can’t and can’t be said or done regarding the national anthem, what’s the point in even having the Commissioner comment on whether he does or doesn’t support player protests?

  7. mysticmane92 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 10:48 am
    You can’t “have everyone’s back” but also expect players to compromise on an issue of importance to them. Something has to give.

    ——-

    The issue can be very important to the players…..and they should pursue it on their own time. When they are at work, it is their employer’s time. But let me throw out a compromise. Let the players kneel during the anthem. And the cost for doing so is that the player then donates his game check to a charity of their choosing. Let’s see how important the issue really is to them.

  8. “Frankly, what Jones wants shouldn’t matter. ”
    ———————
    Well he does own the team and sign the paychecks, so most reasonable people would argue that what he wants really does matter.

  10. The policy on not standing for the anthem should be:

    1st offense: 2 game suspension with no pay.

    2nd offense: 4 game suspension with no pay.

    3rd offense: 8 game suspension with no pay.

    4th offense: Banned for life.

  11. Playing the national anthem is an attempt to tie playing football with patriotism.

    Playing the national anthem in any sporting event, other than the Olympics is pointless. Athletes are playing football because of money, they aren’t out there representing their country.

    There are exceptions, if they football on Veterans Day (etc) play the anthem. That’s more meaningful than spamming the anthem at every opportunity.

  13. How about do nothing? If players want to kneel, let them kneel. If the owner doesn’t feel compelled to release a statement of support, fine. Everybody needs to stop freaking about about this.

    Also, having the players line up and listen to the national anthem in a stadium with no fans is extremely silly.

  14. It’s just like who cares anymore? Just let them kneel if they want to kneel, let them do headstands and spin around like a top, I don’t care just play football.

  16. both have their reasons

    do away with it as it causes a division for ones who stand for their reasons

    Both are right – – so hug it out

  19. But what matters is that the large majority of fans want to hear the anthem and don’t support kneeling during it. The players can do it a different time. But they want to stir the pot and cause a rift.

  20. I hope he draws the line and tell everyone to stand. Not because its the right thing, but because its the wrong thing and I hope it blows up in his face.

    Lets be clear – THE PLAYERS ARE THE GAME. If the majority choose to kneel, they can’t cut them all. They can’t even cut most of them. There’s salary camp implications to it, not to mention the talent pool you’re cutting off.

    if he draws the line and the players pull rank, there won’t be anything Jerry can really do for anyone who actually understands both how the game works, and also understands how life works.

    Labor has a lot of power if it chooses to wield it. I hope Jerry puts egg on his face here.

  21. ariani1985 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 10:49 am
    Don’t cave in Jerry! 90 percent don’t even know what they are kneeling for!
    ———————————————————————————–
    90% that are against the protest don’t know why the players are kneeling but it gives them an opportunity to reaffirm their them against us mentality .

  22. mysticmane92 says:
    August 25, 2020 at 10:48 am
    You can’t “have everyone’s back” but also expect players to compromise on an issue of importance to them. Something has to give.
    ——————————————————————-
    If the players stand during the Anthem, but kneel in demonstration at some other time, before or after the Anthem how is that a compromise to the players? The players keep saying that there demonstrations are not about the flag or the Anthem, so what does it matter to them when they demonstrate? I have often thought if they wanted to do something dramatic and take the conversation away from the Anthem, the flag, patriotism, and whatnot, why not kneel in the field before the opening kickoff of each half? It avoids the Anthem controversy and unlike the demonstrations during the Anthem which is not often televise, it would be seen on television every game.

  23. I believe the league is going to suffer a real hit financially because of the political stances of the players. Jones is going to feel that hit a lot worse than Goodell will.

  24. Again….the cure….no national anthem. Just a “Welcome to today’s game” from the PA announcer and off we go. Let sports be sports. There are PLENTY of other opportunities to honor the flag.

  25. Compromising with Jerry Jones is, quite literally, acquiescing to The Man. It would completely defeat the purpose of a protest. Either kneel or don’t and give Jerry Jones no say in the matter.

  26. “But what matters is that the large majority of fans want to hear the anthem and don’t support kneeling during it”.

    You don’t speak for “the large majority of fans”. You don’t speak for anyone but yourself. And please try to express an original thought instead of parroting regressive talking points.

