Jets expect Breshad Perriman back at practice Saturday

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets made a pair of notable additions to their wide receiver corps this offseason, but neither player has been taking part in practice recently.

Second-round pick Denzel Mims has been sidelined by a hamstring injury and free agent pickup Breshad Perriman has missed practice with a knee injury. Perriman will miss a little more time, but the Jets see some light at the end of his tunnel.

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Tuesday that swelling in Perriman’s knee has gone down and that he expects to have the wideout back on the practice field this Saturday.

Mims remains without a timeline to return to practice and the rookie will have to make up for lost time quickly if he’s going to make an impact early in his NFL career.