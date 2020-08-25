Jets sign running back Pete Guerriero

Getty Images

The Jets are taking a flier on a guy who can fly.

According to Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com, the Jets are signing former Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero.

He left school early after rushing for 1,995 yards last season, most at the FCS level.

The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at his pro day workout, which makes him interesting. But the lack of preseason game chances make it hard for any young player to stand out.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived safety Anthony Cioffi again.