Joe Judge considering taking away Daniel Jones’ red non-contact jersey

Getty Images

Daniel Jones absorbed 38 sacks last season. None, of course, were at the hands of teammates.

But the second-year quarterback’s first hit this year might come from one of his friends.

The Giants want to better protect Jones this season, but he won’t wear a red jersey in games like he does in practice. So Joe Judge is considering taking away Jones’ non-contact jersey in practice to get his young quarterback ready for games.

“I don’t think we’re going to throw him in any Royal Rumbles, or anything like that,” Judge said Tuesday, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com.

Without a preseason game, Jones otherwise won’t take a hit until the regular season.

Judge said, if done correctly, Jones can benefit from getting the first hit out of the way in practice.

“We’ve talked about it,” Judge said. “With quarterbacks, you want to be calculated with how you bang them around. At some point, we’ll pop his pads a little bit in a controlled environment.”

It is an unconventional move, but Judge has done some unconventional things in his first training camp. Players and assistant coaches have run laps for making mistakes, and defensive backs have taped tennis balls to their hands to keep from holding.

“I’m not in a hurry to just beat the hell out of him, but at some point, we want to prepare his body for what it’ll take in the first game,” Judge said.