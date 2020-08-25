Joel Heath, Shakial Taylor added to opt-out list, bringing total to 69

Getty Images

The NFL’s transactions wire brought an interesting twist — two more additions to the opt-out list.

The deadline passed Aug. 6 with 67 players taking the NFL’s option.

Now, players may opt out only under limited circumstances. The two exceptions are 1.) If a player receives a new diagnosis that puts him in the high-risk category; or 2.) If a player has a family member die or become hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Joel Heath and Shakial Taylor both appeared on the opt-out list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Broncos previously cut Heath, and the Giants waived Taylor.

Both were reinstated to their teams’ rosters and then placed on the reserve/opt-out list.

That brings the total of NFL opt outs to 69. The players will see their contracts toll, whether the opt out was voluntary or high risk.

Players with a high-risk designation received a $350,000 stipend, while voluntary opt outs got a $150,000 salary advance they must pay back in 2021.

Heath had 34 tackles and three sacks in 32 games for the Texans between 2016 and 2019.

Taylor played five games last season for the Colts, who signed him as a rookie free agent.