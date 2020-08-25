Josh Allen “super frustrated” by false positive

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was not pleased to be among the 77 NFL personnel whose COVID-19 tests came back positive because of a lab error over the weekend.

Allen wasn’t allowed to practice on Wednesday because the league’s testing protocols require a player who tests positive to return two negative tests before he can return — even if there are reasons to believe the initial positive was a result of a lab contamination, as was the case for Allen.

“I got a call at six in the morning saying I tested positive and honestly, it’s nothing you want to hear and I’m sitting there like, ‘I feel fine, there’s nothing wrong,’” Allen said, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I come in, try to get in the building and I have to go through protocol. I went through the test that was right here that gives you results in 15 minutes and that came back negative. I’m super frustrated that I wasn’t here.”

Allen pointed out that a similar spate of false positives during the season could be a disaster for the league.

“I’m happy that it happened now instead of come season time,” said Allen. “If this were to happen on Saturday or Sunday, who knows if I’d be playing. It sucks that I was kind of the guinea pig and whatnot, and part of that process, but I’m glad it wasn’t then, I’m glad it was now and we’re able to kind of move past it.”

Allen is right to be frustrated, but the reality is that COVID-19 tests aren’t perfect, and no one should be shocked if a similar issue faces the NFL when the season starts.