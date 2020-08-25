Julian Edelman casts himself as Batman alongside Cam Newton’s Superman

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t made any public announcements about their starting quarterback job, but things have been pointing in one direction of late and a social media post by wide receiver Julian Edelman won’t do anything to point away from Cam Newton getting that job.

Newton is known for mimicking a reveal of the Superman costume under his uniform after scoring touchdowns and Edelman posted a photo depicting the quarterback in a full Superman getup. Edelman is beside him in a Batman outfit and the mockup is accompanied by a caption that quotes the film The Dark Knight.

“The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming,” Edelman wrote.

Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer were in line to compete for the quarterback job before Newton signed with the Patriots, but Stidham has been hampered by a leg injury and reports from Patriots camp have shown Newton steadily taking on more work in the team’s training camp practices.