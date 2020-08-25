Kevin Stefanski on Earl Thomas: I’ll leave that to Andrew Berry

USA TODAY Sports

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was in line for a sizable role on defense this season, but the team will have to look elsewhere after the second-round pick tore his Achilles in practice on Monday.

Delpit’s injury came a day after a well-known veteran safety hit the open market. Earl Thomas was cut loose by the Ravens and the opening created by the loss of Delpit meant that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski got a question about Thomas on Tuesday.

Stefanski’s response referred the matter to the team’s General Manager.

“I’ll leave that in Andrew Berry’s court,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com.

Delpit isn’t the only injured defensive back in Cleveland. Safety Karl Joseph and cornerbacks Greedy Williams, M.J. Stewart, Terrance Mitchell, and Kevin Johnson have also been out of action, so the team may be adding to the roster from outside whether Thomas is in the mix or not.