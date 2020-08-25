Lions cancel practice, take stand against Jacob Blake shooting

Getty Images

The Lions canceled practice Tuesday, after a discussion about what they could do in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

“The Detroit Lions are going to make a stand that this is not OK,” safety Duron Harmon said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “I want you all to document the Detroit Lions will not be silent”

The team came in Tuesday and realized football was not the most important thing, and wanted to discuss ways to use their platform to make a stand. The discussions were termed as “raw,” as they reflected on the latest incident to trigger protests of police brutality and racial inequality.

A large group of players and coach Matt Patricia came out to address reporters, along with a whiteboard which bore the message: “The world can’t go on.” On the other side, it read, “We won’t be silent.”

“We Won’t Be Silent!!” message from Lions players pic.twitter.com/8jgCQBwgQh — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 25, 2020

The Lions were initially scheduled to practice at 10:30 a.m., and then pushed it back to 1:15 p.m. before calling it off for the day.