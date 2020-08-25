Mackensie Alexander leaves camp as authorities search for his missing father

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left training camp to help in the search for his missing father, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Okeechobee County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jean Odney Alexandre, who disappeared Monday while on a berry-picking trip.

Alexandre and another man went to pick palmetto berries “somewhere on the prairie in northwest Okeechobee County,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The other man left before Alexandre, who was reported missing Monday night.

Deputies and K9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four-wheelers are searching for Alexandre.

Anyone with information should call (863) 763-3117.