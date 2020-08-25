Mike Mayock pleased to see Derek Carr has taken over the Raiders

Getty Images

Derek Carr is heading into his seventh season as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, so by now he should be well established as the leader of the franchise. But General Manager Mike Mayock says he’s seeing a different kind of leadership from Carr this year.

Mayock said today that Carr put in a lot of work during the offseason and it’s paying off in a big way.

“I’m really pleased with the way Derek Carr has taken over this team,” Mayock said.

Carr is in his third year in coach Jon Gruden’s offense, and everyone would have to admit that the results in the first two years have not been good enough. Mayock seems to believe this will be the year that Carr takes the big step the Raiders need him to take.