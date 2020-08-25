Mike Williams may not be ready for start of season

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is going to miss some time with a shoulder injury suffered Sunday, and that time could apparently extend into the regular season.

According to Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Williams would be “out for a while.”

Lynn said he didn’t know if Williams would be ready for the Sept. 13 opener against the Bengals.

The 2017 first-rounder’s coming off his best season, with 49 catches for 1,001 yards (a league high 20.4 per catch) in 2019. If he’s out an extended time, it gets tougher for them to find production opposite Keenan Allen.