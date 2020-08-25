Nick Bosa week-to-week with muscle strain in leg

Getty Images

There won’t be any matchups between defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams at 49ers practice for a while.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that Bosa is considered week-to-week due to a muscle strain in his leg. Bosa thought he was just sore and was planning to practice, but Shanahan said there was a fortuitous decision to go for tests on the injury instead.

“Glad he ended up getting that MRI because there was more to it. . . . Fortunately, we caught that and we were able to prevent him from hurting it worse,” Shanahan said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com.

The hope is that Bosa will be ready to go for Week One against the Cardinals and Shanahan said that’s also the case with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The first-round pick is dealing with a hamstring strain.