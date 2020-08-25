No fans for first two Bills home games

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said this week that it is “ridiculous” that the NFL does not have a uniform policy when it comes to having fans at stadiums for the 2020 season and that comment suggested that current guidelines barring fans from sporting events in the team’s region of New York were going to have the Bills playing in front of empty seats come September.

The Bills confirmed on Tuesday that will be the case for at least the first two home games of the regular season.

“In June, New York State issued COVID-19 guidance to allow professional sports to be played without spectators,” the team said in a statement. “After much discussion and collaboration with the State and Erie County, those guidelines will remain unchanged for at least our first two home games in 2020. We fully support the New York State’s efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and will continue working together, along with the NFL, to establish policies and procedures that hopefully permit fans later this season. We appreciate your patience and continued support of the Bills. We are working hard to be ready when we can welcome you back to Bills Stadium.”

The Bills will face the Jets in Week One and the Rams will pay them a visit in Week Three. They’ll be in Miami between those two games and the Dolphins are planning to have fans at Hard Rock Stadium for that matchup.