Odell Beckham, Jr. declines to say whether he seriously considered opting out

Shortly before training camp opened, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made comments to the Wall Street Journal suggesting that he was seriously considering opting out. He didn’t opt out, but he also had not yet addressed his remarks.

Based on tweets emerging from his Tuesday media appearance — his first of training camp — it’s unclear whether Beckham was specifically asked about his comments to the Wall Street Journal.

“We’re not ready for football season,” Beckham had said. “So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com, Beckham declined to say whether he seriously considered opting out.

“I’m just here to play football,” Beckham said.

That’s good news for Browns fans. It will be even better news if he can stay healthy all year long. Troubled by hip and groin problems that culminated in core muscle surgery, Beckham still had more than 1,000 yards receiving. If he can avoid injury this year, he could explode in new coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense.