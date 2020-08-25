Rams, Chargers say no fans until further notice

Getty Images

The most expensive stadium ever built will be empty when it opens for NFL games.

The Rams and Chargers, who are moving into SoFi Stadium this season, announced today that there will be no fans in attendance any time soon.

“After careful consideration and discussion with State and local health officials, the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium have announced that Rams and Chargers games will be held without fans in attendance until further notice,” the teams said in a joint statement. “Should conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic significantly improve — and State guidance evolve — to the point we believe fans can safely attend games at SoFi Stadium, we will communicate the news at that time.”

The news is a blow to the teams and to the NFL’s efforts to make a splash in Los Angeles, but it’s no surprise: America has still, after six months of sacrifice, not managed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control. And California has been among the most cautious states about reopening. It may be a long time before the NFL makes its SoFi Stadium debut.