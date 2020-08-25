Rams sign two linebackers, cut a quarterback

Getty Images

The Rams switched it up at linebacker, and parted ways with a quarterback.

The teams announced that they signed linebackers Daniel Bituli and Derrick Moncrief.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived linebacker Bryan London and quarterback Josh Love.

Love was an undrafted rookie, and his release leaves them with just three quarterbacks — Jared Goff, untested backup John Wolford, and undrafted rookie Bryce Perkins. That’s an exceedingly thin group, but they’ve expressed confidence in Wolford, a former AAF quarterback who spent last year on their practice squad.

Bituli was an undrafted rookie from Tennessee, who was released early in camp as they cut to 80. Moncrief has played in the CFL, and was with the Raiders this offseason.