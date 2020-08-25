Ravens sign Johnny Townsend, DeAndrew White

Getty Images

The Ravens worked out Dez Bryant last week, but they signed a different wide receiver on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of DeAndrew White to their 80-man roster. Punter Johnny Townsend has also signed with the team.

White has been in the league since signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and he spent the last two years bouncing off and on the Panthers roster. He had four catches for 51 yards and averaged 22.6 yards per kick return in 10 games for Carolina last year.

Townsend was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018 and averaged 43.2 yards per kick in his one season with the team. He joins Sam Koch as punters on Baltimore’s roster.