Getty Images

The Giants are expected to sign cornerback Brandon Williams, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Williams visited the team but will have to pass a physical and clear COVID-19 protocol.

The Cardinals drafted Williams in the third round in 2016 out of Texas A&M. He spent three seasons in Arizona.

Williams has not played since the 2018 season.

He has played 45 games with three starts, making 38 tackles and five pass breakups.