Saints place Johnson Bademosi on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints have placed cornerback Johnson Bademosi on injured reserve less than two weeks after bringing him off the physically unable to perform list.

Bademosi began camp on the PUP list before passing a physical to join the active roster on Aug. 14.

According to Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, Bademosi had sat out the previous three practices with the team due to an undisclosed injury.

Bademosi was placed on injured reserve last December due to a foot injury that ended his 2019 season. Presumably it was the foot injury that was still of concern when he began camp on the PUP list. Whether the current issue is related to that injury is uncertain.

Bademosi appeared in four games for the Miami Dolphins and six games for the Saints last season. He recorded 10 total tackles for the season while playing almost of all of his plays for the Saints on special teams.