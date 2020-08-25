Saints sign Kemon Hall

Getty Images

The Saints added cornerback Kemon Hall to the team on Tuesday while also dropping a pair of veteran defenders from the active roster.

Both of the latter moves had been previously reported. Linebacker Nigel Bradham was released and safety Johnson Bademosi was placed on injured reserve.

Hall was undrafted out of North Texas in 2019. He signed with the Chargers and played with the team through the preseason before going on the practice squad early in the regular season. He wound up on the Vikings’ practice squad later in the year and was waived by Minnesota earlier this month.

The Saints still have one open roster spot to fill.