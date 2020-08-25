Stephon Gilmore back at Patriots practice

Getty Images

The Patriots have cornerback Stephon Gilmore back on the practice field.

Gilmore missed four straight workouts for the team, which led to questions about whether physical or contractual matters might be keeping him from being in action. It turned out that neither of those things were the cause of his absences.

Gilmore left the team to deal with a personal matter last week and the COVID-19 protocols in place for this season meant he needed to go through several days of testing before being allowed back into the facility for Tuesday’s session.

That testing has now taken place and the reigning defensive player of the year has resumed preparations for the coming season.