Steve Keim: There’s uncertainty about 2021 cap, but had to extend Budda Baker

The Cardinals signed safety Budda Baker to a contract extension on Tuesday that leaves him as the highest-paid player at his position.

Baker agreed to a four-year, $59 million deal and General Manager Steve Keim offered no doubt that the team would look back on this as a wise decision. Keim said he has “100 percent faith Budda is going to earn this” and said that any uncertainty about future salary caps paled in comparison to their desire to ensure Baker remains in Arizona.

“I think that’s why getting this extension done probably took so much time,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “Just because of the uncertainty for 2021. That’s going to be something we’re going to have to work through in the future, knowing we have to operate at a certain number. But Budda was at the top of our list. We had to get him extended.”

There won’t be a shortage of things on Keim’s plate with Baker’s deal out of the way. Cornerback Patrick Peterson, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and running back Kenyan Drake are all set for free agency after this season, edge rusher Chandler Jones‘ deal is up after the 2021 season and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has eyes on a new deal as well.