Vanderbilt draft prospect Dimitri Moore opts back in after opting out

Getty Images

As this most unpredictable of football seasons approaches, many players at both the college and professional levels have opted out. In the NFL, an opt out is a final decision that can’t be changed. In college that’s not the case, and one top player has opted back in.

Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore, a junior who is a prospect for the 2021 NFL draft, announced today that he has decided to play this season after previously saying he wouldn’t.

“After my grandfather’s passing from COVID-19, I made a decision to opt out of the upcoming football season,” Moore wrote, via the Tennessean. “Since then, I have done more research and had many conversations with doctors and medical personnel. I look forward to returning to the program and playing this season, and I have made this decision on my own. As a team, we are responsible for our actions and hold each other accountable within our environment. I have trust and confidence in Vanderbilt’s testing abilities and safety protocols.”

Vanderbilt plays in the SEC, which is continuing to say its teams will play a full conference schedule. The Big 12 and ACC are also planning to play this season, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled their seasons.