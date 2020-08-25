Vic Fangio doesn’t “give a damn” about attendance inconsistencies

Getty Images

Some coaches, like Sean McDermott of the Bills and Mike Zimmer of the Vikings, have been grousing about a decision the NFL has made and won’t change. At least one coach realizes there’s no point complaining about a decision the NFL has made and won’t change.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio has no complaints about the league’s decision not to apply a blanket attendance policy, preventing all teams from having fans present if one team can’t.

“I really don’t give a damn about that,” Fangio told reporters on Monday. “If we can play in a stadium that’s full, half full, a third full, home or away, we’re happy. That shows progress with the COVID. Otherwise, I personally don’t care other than I would like to see fans.”

Although the league ensured throughout the offseason that the same rules regarding facility access would apply to all teams, the insistence on consistency went out the window when the time came to minimize the financial harm flowing from the pandemic. Preventing all teams from having fans present if even one team cannot would ensure losses that some have pegged in the range of $7 billion. By allowing teams to host fans based on the specific rules crafted by state and local governments, every dollar earned is a dollar saved.

That’s the way it is. That’s the way it will be. And it’s surprising that the league hasn’t muzzled those who would complain about this issue, in the same way the league told anyone inclined to complain publicly about the decision to proceed with the draft to not do it, or else. It won’t be surprising if the league sends a memo instructing coaches and others to stop complaining about the decision to let teams sell access to seats that otherwise would be empty, and thus would generate no money.