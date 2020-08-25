Vikings announce they won’t have fans at first two home games

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer suggested last week that the team would not have fans in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium when the regular season gets underway and the team confirmed it on Tuesday.

The Vikings announced that they will not have fans in attendance when they face the Packers in Week One and the Titans in Week Three.

“Over the past several months, we have collaborated with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the NFL, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Vikings home games,” the team said in a statement. “We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority. Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium.”

The Vikings went on to say that they hope their conversations with those parties will allow them to play games against fans later in the season. Their next home game is scheduled for October 18 against the Falcons.