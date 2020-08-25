Vikings say Cameron Smith had successful open-heart surgery

Getty Images

The Vikings offered an encouraging update on linebacker Cameron Smith, who will miss the season as a result of a congenital heart condition.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Smith had successful open-heart surgery. Smith is hospitalized in Philadelphia but Zimmer said he hopes Smith will be able to spend time with the team down the road.

The Vikings selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played in five games as a rookie last year.

Smith will still receive his salary of $675,000 this season, and he said he hopes to play in 2021.