Which players will be a good “problem” in 2020?

In recent days, a pair of Steelers veterans (cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron) have declared that rookie receiver Chase Claypool will be an all-caps “PROBLEM” in 2020.

So which players league-wide will fall into that category?

Simms and I did a Tuesday PFT Live draft on that subject. The video is attached.

What do you think of our picks? Say so in the comments, especially if you liked mine more than his.

