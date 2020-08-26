49ers signing River Cracraft, may add more WR help

Getty Images

The 49ers have found at least one new contestant on the Wheel of Wide Receivers, and they may not be finished.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are signing former Broncos pass-catcher/returner River Cracraft, and may add more help at the injury plagued position.

He was among the players in their latest cattle call workout at the position, as they keep trying to cover a number of injuries there. They also had Kevin White, Justin Hardy, and Johnny Holton in for a look.

They’ve already had to sign Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson, and Jaron Brown since the start of camp because of the ridiculous attrition they’ve experienced.

Travis Benjamin opted out because of COVID-19 concerns, and they’re without Deebo Samuel (NFI), Jalen Hurd (IR), and Richie James (NFI) because of injuries. Then, first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk had to leave practice Sunday, adding to the pile.