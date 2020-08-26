A.J. Green back to individual drills

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was back to practice.

Sort of. Briefly. And he’s not going to push it.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Green took part in individual drills Wednesday, as the Bengals practiced in shorts and shells.

It was his first work with teammates since Aug. 17, as he recovers from a hamstring strain. He’s not expected to participate when the team has a live scrimmage Sunday.

He missed all of last season and seven games in 2018 with injuries, so it’s best to let him ease back into things.