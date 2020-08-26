Adam Gase: Frank Gore looks like he did 12 years ago

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell wasn’t happy with Jets head coach Adam Gase on Wednesday, but another one of the team’s running backs likely had a more positive reaction to what Gase had to say during his session with reporters.

Gase was an offensive assistant with the 49ers when Gore was running for 1,036 yards at 25 years of age and he remarked on Wednesday about how similar the Gore of 2020 looks to that one.

“He looks the same as he did 12 years ago,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I can’t explain it. When I watch him I flash back to 2008. He looks the same. I don’t know how. It doesn’t make sense. He’s going to look like that when he’s 60.”

Bell was upset that Gase said he pulled the back from the scrimmage due to hamstring tightness and said he needs practice time if he’s going to produce in games. If Gore continues to impress Gase, Bell may not be any more thrilled with the usage patterns in the Jets backfield in the weeks to come.