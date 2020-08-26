Alshon Jeffery’s increased his running, still no timetable for return

Getty Images

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery remains on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp so he could continue rehabbing from a Lisfranc injury, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Jeffery is making progress.

Pederson told reporters that Jeffery has started to do more running as he works his way back toward being cleared for football activities. He didn’t speculate on when that clearance might come and said no decision’s been made at this point about whether the veteran would open the regular season on the PUP list.

“Yeah, obviously won’t get into those decisions right now, but he’s working extremely hard,” Pederson said. “He’s doing his on-land running. We’ve increased that. He’s looking really good. He’s feeling really good. And we’re hoping to get him out there soon with the team at some point here in the near future. I’ve been impressed with his workout, with his treatment, with his rehab, and we’ll see here in the next couple of weeks, but obviously as you mentioned, not going to put a timetable on him or make any decisions at this time.”

If Jeffery does start the season on the PUP list, he will miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season.