Arians on Chris Godwin missing practice: For me to know, nobody else to find out

The Buccaneers have gotten used to practicing without wide receiver Chris Godwin recently.

Godwin did not practice on Wednesday and he was also out of practice on Tuesday. That adds up to three missed practices in six games for Godwin.

Head coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday that players who were out of practice were getting a maintenance day, but said on Wednesday that the reason why he’s sitting out again is not for public consumption.

“That’s for me to know and nobody else to find out,” Arians said, via multiple reporters.

There’s been no word of an injury for Godwin, who is heading into his fourth season after posting 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2019 season. That production made a contract extension for the 2017 third-rounder a topic of conversation this offseason, but nothing got done.

Godwin’s rookie deal calls for him to make $2.133 million this season and continued absences without word of a medical issue could lead to questions about whether contract matters are part of the puzzle in Tampa.