Bears hope David Montgomery is OK after groin injury

Bears running back David Montgomery was carted off the field at Bears practice after a non-contact leg injury on Wednesday and that creates thoughts of season-ending knee injuries, but Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that wasn’t the case when he spoke to reporters after practice.

Nagy said that Montgomery suffered a groin injury when he went down while making a cut, as shown on video shared by Dionne Miller of WLS. The coach said he hopes that Montgomery is OK, but that there isn’t a full picture of the severity of the injury at this point.

“They don’t make guys like David Montgomery. He’s a special player,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Tarik Cohen, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Artavis Price are the other backfield options in Chicago. Should the outlook for Montgomery include an extended absence, the Bears could be in the market for outside help early in the season.