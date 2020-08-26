Bears plan to keep two kickers all year, as COVID-19 insurance

Getty Images

The Bears couldn’t get enough kickers last offseason. Now, they’re planning on keeping an extra one around all year, just in case.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said yesterday’s signing of Cairo Santos was more than just temporary help for the injured Eddy Pineiro. They want to keep two kickers all season, as insurance against a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Cairo is here because of the plan that we had all along, which is to have a backup kicker,” Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “And then if something does happen to Eddy, we feel very good with Cairo. That’s the ‘why’ part.”

Pineiro still hasn’t kicked this summer, as he works through a slight groin injury. And since Nagy has familiarity with Santos from his days in Kansas City, having a known commodity offers him some comfort.

“When Eddy feels like he’s ready to get out there and start kicking again, that’s what we’re going to do,” Nagy said. “Now if it gets to a point where we feel like he’s not ready, then we feel comfortable with Cairo being our kicker in Week One if that’s the case. We’ve just gotta see.”

Both kickers are eligible for the practice squad, so they could stash one there if need be. But after having as many as nine guys kicking in minicamps last year as they tried to replace Cody Parkey after his playoff double-doink, the Bears clearly don’t mind buying in bulk at the position.