Bengals sign Maurice Smith, waive Tristan Vizcaino

Getty Images

The Bengals are down to one kicker on their 80-man roster.

Kicker Tristan Vizcaino was waived on Wednesday as the team made room for defensive back Maurice Smith.

Vizcaino spent time with the Bengals last offseason before being waived off the roster and had a stint with the Cowboys before returning to Cincinnati. Randy Bullock is now the only kicker on hand and on line for his fourth season in the job for the Bengals.

Smith signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played in 13 games over his first two seasons. He also played two games for Washington last season. Smith has seven career tackles.