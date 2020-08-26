Browns claim Damion Willis off of waivers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Damion Willis will be staying in the AFC North.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they have claimed Willis off of waivers. Willis was dropped by the Bengals as part of a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

Willis started the first two games of the 2019 season after making the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Troy. He had nine catches for 82 yards while playing in 10 games overall.

The Browns did not make a corresponding roster move on Wednesday. Once Willis goes through COVID-19 testing, they will need to drop someone from their roster in order to make room for their new wideout.