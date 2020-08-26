Browns make plans for distancing and masks if fans can attend games

Getty Images

The Browns are unsure if they’ll have fans in the stands for their home opener or any other game this season, but they have laid out plans for how they’ll handle it should the local authorities allow the stadium to open for ticket holders.

The team says it will seat groups of fans at least six feet apart, require all fans 10 and older to wear masks, do on-site temperature checks, and enhance cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Still, there may not be a way for the Browns to have fans under any circumstances. The Browns say they’ve submitted their plans to state and local health authorities and will wait to hear back on whether they will be permitted to open the stadium.

Most NFL teams have already announced that they will not have fans in the stands when they open the season. A few teams have announced that they will have a limited number of fans. The Browns are among the teams waiting to see if it can work.