Chase Young frustrated as hip injury slows him down

Getty Images

Washington pass rusher Chase Young hasn’t done much in training camp, as a hip injury has limited him. He acknowledged that’s bugging him.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Young said, via the Washington Post. “But I got to roll with the punches. Right now, my biggest focus is just doing everything in my power to get my hip back right. That’s what I’m doing every day, and I’m doing my best on the field to get mental reps.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t sound frustrated, saying Young is doing well with what he can do.

“He’s done a great job showing us he’s capable of that,” Rivera said. “It’s unfortunate he missed a couple of days with his [hip flexor], but he’s had a good couple of days.”

At Ohio State Young looked like a future star, and Washington was thrilled to take him with the second overall pick. His career in Washington will be a marathon, not a sprint, and a slow start to his first camp shouldn’t raise many concerns.