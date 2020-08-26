Colts add some more tight end depth

Getty Images

The Colts added some more depth at tight end, which they kind of needed after injuries stacked up at the position.

The team announced the signing of tight end Dominique Dafney. To clear the roster spot, they waived running back Bruce Anderson III.

Dafney’s an undrafted rookie, who last played at Indiana State. He also played at Iowa and Iowa Western Community College. He led the Sycamores with seven touchdowns last year.

The Colts put tight end Ian Bunting on IR earlier this week, and claimed Andrew Vollert off waivers, but they’ve been short there. Jack Doyle has been out of practice with a neck injury which they’re being cautious with, and Xavier Grimble has missed time as well.