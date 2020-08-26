David Montgomery carted off at Bears practice

Getty Images

Bears running back David Montgomery is hoping to improve on his rookie season, but an injury in Wednesday’s practice could make that task more difficult.

According to multiple reports from Bears practice, Montgomery had to be carted off the practice field after an injury. The injury came early in the practice during a non-contact drill and there’s been no word on the severity from the team at this point.

Montgomery averaged 3.7 yards per carry on his way to 889 rushing yards after being drafted in the third round last year. He recently discussed his offseason work to slim down in order to improve his speed in his second year in Chicago.

We’ll have to wait for further word about whether Wednesday’s injury will allow Montgomery to show off his wheels. Tarik Cohen, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce are other running back options in Chicago.