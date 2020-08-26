Dolphins claim Salvon Ahmed

Getty Images

The Dolphins added a player to their backfield on Wednesday.

Running back Salvon Ahmed has been claimed off of waivers by Miami. He was let go by the 49ers on Tuesday when they signed tight end Erik Swoope. He will be officially added to their active roster once he’s gone through COVID-19 testing.

Ahmed went undrafted in April and signed with the 49ers in May. He played at the University of Washington and ran 188 times for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season with the Huskies.

Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry are also on the depth chart at running back in Miami.