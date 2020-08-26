Dolphins cutting Kalen Ballage

Getty Images

Running back Kalen Ballage left practice early Wednesday and didn’t return, Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com reports.

Now, we know why.

The Dolphins have informed Ballage that they are releasing him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Dolphins made Ballage a fourth-round choice in 2018. He played 12 games as a rookie and had 45 touches for 247 yards and a touchdown.

In 2019, Ballage had 88 touches for 198 and three touchdowns.

He played 344 offensive snaps and 292 on special teams in his two-year career with Miami.