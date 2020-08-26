Eagles sign Trevor Williams, T.Y. McGill

Getty Images

The Eagles cut cornerback Trevor Williams in July, but he’s back for another stint with the team.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed Williams. They also signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Williams appeared in 37 games for the Chargers over his first three seasons in the league and then moved on to the Cardinals in 2019. He had two appearances for Arizona and has 110 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

McGill is also on his second stint with the Eagles. He had three tackles in two games with the team during the 2018 season. He moved on to the Chargers for four games and played in three more with them last year.

The Eagles waived linebacker Dante Olson and placed tight end Josh Perkins on injured reserve to open roster spots.