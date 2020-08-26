Giants announce Xavier McKinney, David Mayo need surgery

Getty Images

The Giants are going to be down a couple of defensive players for a while.

The team announced on Wednesday that rookie safety Xavier McKinney has a fractured bone in his left foot and linebacker David Mayo tore the meniscus in his left knee. Both players practiced on Tuesday and are now headed for surgery to repair the injuries.

McKinney was a second-round pick out of Alabama this season. Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love and Nate Ebner lead the list of safeties still on the field.

Mayo had 82 tackles in two sacks while appearing in 16 games and making 13 starts last season.

Both losses will make things more difficult for an already iffy Giants Defense. The injuries could also make head coach Joe Judge think twice about taking the non-contact jersey off of quarterback Daniel Jones in the days to come.