Jalen Ramsey pledges $1 million to Nashville preparatory academy

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey hasn’t received a contract extension yet, but that didn’t stop him from making a sizable donation to a Nashville school.

Ramsey pledged $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy, allowing the school to purchase necessary resources and expand its programming. Ramsey said it will “level the playing field” for underprivileged students in his hometown.

“I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services,” Ramsey said in a release. “I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field since a solid elementary education is the foundation to a successful future.”

Purpose Preparatory School is “recognized as one of the top academic performing schools that accelerates the achievement of economically disadvantaged students.”